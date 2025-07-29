RM3.3 mln aid for rural communities in Gua Musang

GUA MUSANG: The government has allocated over RM3.3 million to support rural communities in Pos Brooke and Kuala Betis through the Essential Goods Distribution Programme.

The initiative, running from this year until 2027, aims to provide six essential goods—white rice, white sugar, wheat flour, cooking oil, LPG, and RON95 petrol—at prices matching urban rates.

Kelantan Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) director Azman Ismail said the programme will benefit over 9,000 residents.

“This effort ensures rural consumers access basic necessities without price disparities,“ he told reporters after the programme launch in Pos Brooke.

Transportation costs for the goods will be fully covered by the government, with a contracted transporter delivering supplies from source points to rural sales centres.

The estimated cost for Kuala Betis is RM1,185,409, while Pos Brooke’s allocation exceeds RM2,187,840.

Azman emphasised KPDN’s commitment to improving rural livelihoods through this initiative. – Bernama