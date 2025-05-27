BANGI: The government has allocated RM350 million for 563 Federal road maintenance works in the Peninsula this year, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said that of the amount, RM275 million would be for periodic pavement maintenance work and RM75 million for non-pavement maintenance work.

“The maintenance work is being offered to contractors from grade G1 to G4 through balloting,” he told reporters after the ballot draw under the programme to expedite road maintenance by utilising grade G1 to G4 contractors for the Central and East zones here today.

He said the balloting process for the programme for the South Zone would be held for two days from tomorrow while that for the North Zone would be held on June 5-6, adding that this was to ensure equal opportunities are given to all the contractors involved,

“The balloting is done fairly and contractors can view the results online. The contractors chosen last year are not eligible to be picked this year,” he said.

Ahmad said all the contractors involved in the balloting had also been vetted by the authorities to ensure all projects implemented later would run smoothly and be completed as scheduled.

“These contractors have been shortlisted, whereby we consider them as having the capability to do the job and we are confident that they can complete the task given.

“So, I feel there is no issue about contractors not being able to do the job... even if there is, they may be isolated cases,” he said.