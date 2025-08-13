RM3.59 billion aid for 204,000 MSMEs and cooperatives in H1 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 204,429 micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) entrepreneurs and cooperatives nationwide received RM3.59 billion in financing assistance in the first half of 2025.

Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick shared the figures during a gathering with ministry staff and agencies.

He added that 28,687 new entrepreneurs and cooperatives were established through targeted support programmes in the same period.

“Additionally, 540 small and medium enterprise (SME) entrepreneurs have been mentored to expand their businesses globally,“ Ewon said.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan was also present at the event.

Ewon emphasised the need for the ministry to stay focused and improve service efficiency under the National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030 (DKN2030).

The policy aims to position Malaysia as a leading entrepreneurial nation.

In 2024, MSMEs grew by 5.8 per cent, contributing RM652.4 billion to the national economy.

They also accounted for 14.3 per cent of Malaysia’s total exports.

MSMEs employed 8.1 million workers, making up 48.7 per cent of the country’s workforce.

Under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), KUSKOP will prioritise scaling up MSMEs to enhance competitiveness in domestic and global markets.

The ministry will also strengthen the third sector by involving social enterprises, inclusive businesses, and cooperatives.

This initiative aims to drive inclusive and sustainable socio-economic growth. - Bernama