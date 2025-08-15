New verification centre to drive industry-ready talent

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s industries are set to gain a competitive edge with the launch of the country’s first private university-led Quality Verification Centre (QVC) for stand-alone microcredentials, a move that promises to raise workforce standards and better align skills with rapidly evolving market demands.

The QVC, established under the stewardship of Mahsa University and endorsed by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), will serve as a benchmark-setter for industries including healthcare, defence, pharmaceuticals, green energy, digital technology, and advanced manufacturing.

By verifying high-quality, relevant microcredentials, the centre aims to ensure that Malaysia’s talent is globally recognised, industry-ready, and equipped for the next decade of economic transformation.

The QVC will partner with large corporations, SMEs, and industry associations to embed quality-verified microcredentials into talent development frameworks.

This integration will enable employers to streamline recruitment, eliminate training redundancies, and enhance workforce alignment with current and future needs.

High-impact sectors stand to benefit the most. From AI-driven innovations in Industry 5.0 manufacturing to sustainability-focused green energy projects, verified microcredentials will enable industries to adapt more quickly, accelerate project delivery, and meet international standards.

The QVC will enable continuous upskilling through modular, stackable qualifications, allowing employees to acquire targeted skills without disrupting their careers.

Such agility is essential for addressing urgent skills shortages in fields such as AI, digital transformation, and sustainable practices — areas that are increasingly critical to Malaysia’s growth trajectory.

At the official launch, Higher Education deputy minister Datuk Ts Mustapha Sakmud described the initiative as a “historic milestone” that marks “a significant leap forward for Malaysia’s higher education sector and our national ambition to cultivate a resilient, innovative, and future-ready workforce.”

He emphasised that microcredentials are more than certificates, calling them “tangible progress in personal and professional development” and highlighting their importance in healthcare, engineering, digital technology, and green energy.

“With the establishment of this QVC at Mahsa University, the first in Malaysia’s private higher education sector to receive such an appointment from MQA, we are ensuring these microcredentials meet the highest standards of quality, relevance, and learner outcomes,” he said.

“Quality assurance is the foundation of trust.”

The deputy minister also linked the QVC to the 12th Malaysia Plan and Malaysia Madani vision, both of which prioritise talent development, inclusive education, and public-private collaboration.

He urged stakeholders to strengthen partnerships and foster a national culture of lifelong learning, noting that global leaders are already investing heavily in alternative credentialing to meet the demands of Industry 4.0 and the digital economy.

“This is not just about certificates,” he said. “It is about building a smarter, more adaptable, and more prosperous Malaysia.”

With its focus on quality, agility, and industry relevance, the QVC is poised to play a central role in positioning Malaysia as a trusted regional hub for skilled talent — and in ensuring that the country’s workforce is not only prepared for today’s challenges, but primed for tomorrow’s opportunities.