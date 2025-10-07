RM450 million allocated to boost Bumiputera small contractors in road projects

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has allocated RM450 million this year to strengthen Bumiputera small contractors’ participation in federal road maintenance projects nationwide.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Ahmad Maslan said the allocation involves 664 contractors from classes G1 to G4 selected through balloting procurement.

All maintenance works are expected to be completed by October 30 according to the ministry’s timeline.

“This initiative aims to ensure local contractors continue to be prioritised in construction and maintenance projects under the Works Ministry,“ he told the Dewan Rakyat.

He was responding to Langkawi MP Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah’s query about local contractor participation policies.

Ahmad stated this policy aligns with the National Construction Policy 2030 which emphasises inclusive industry development.

“The policy focuses on participation of local small-scale contractors in the construction ecosystem,“ he explained.

The Public Works Department has implemented the Road Maintenance Acceleration Programme engaging G1 to G4 contractors.

“This allows contractors to be appointed through balloting to carry out maintenance nationwide via concession companies,“ he said.

The Works Ministry continues implementing capacity-building programmes through the Construction Industry Development Board.

These include the Accelerator for Construction Entrepreneurs programme focusing on young Bumiputera contractors.

The ACE programme has trained over 300 participants in grades G1 to G4 since its launch in 2022. – Bernama