SEREMBAN: The Rural and Regional Development Ministry has allocated RM4.8 million to construct 62 new homes under the Program Perumahan Rakyat Sejahtera (PPRS) in Negeri Sembilan this year.

State Rural Development, Plantation and Commodity Action Committee chairman Datuk Seri Jalaludin Alias said the applications were approved after meeting the main criteria, including registration with the e-Kasih system and verification by the District-Level Poverty Eradication Focus Group.

“Previously known as the Projek Perumahan Rakyat Termiskin, the rebranded PPRS offers larger homes with a floor area of approximately 680 square feet and more appealing designs.

“An estimated 400 to 500 PPRS homes are needed in Negeri Sembilan, excluding 127 units for the Orang Asli community. Of this, 70 to 80 per cent have already been completed,” he told reporters at the acceptance letter handover ceremony for PPRS in Negeri Sembilan here.

Jalaluddin further said that 30 homes under the programmes would each receive RM20,000 for repair works.

He said that PPRS is a key initiative to combat rural poverty by providing new homes or repairing houses for the poor and hardcore poor, ensuring safe and comfortable living conditions.