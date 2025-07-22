RM5.2m unregistered traditional products seized in Penang raid

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Health Department seized RM5.2 million worth of unregistered traditional health products suspected to contain scheduled poisons during a special operation in Kepala Batas on July 15. State Health director Datuk Dr Fazilah Shaik Allaudin confirmed the raid targeted six business premises selling illegal items.

“A total of 71,000 bottles of unregistered traditional products, over 500 packets of raw materials suspected to contain scheduled poison, and two processing machines were seized,” she said. The operation was conducted with the police and Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), reinforcing the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) crackdown on unregistered and adulterated products.

Dr Fazilah warned consumers against misleading health claims on social media and e-commerce platforms. “Possessing scheduled poison for sale without a valid licence violates the Poisons Act 1952, while selling unregistered products breaches the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984,” she added.

Consumers can check product legitimacy via the NPRA website (www.npra.gov.my) or contact the agency at 03-7883 5400. The MOH continues its “Tolak Ubat Tidak Sah” (TOBaTS) campaign to combat illegal medicines. Reports can be made via SisPAA (moh.spab.gov.my) or by calling 03-7841 3200. - Bernama