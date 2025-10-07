RM8.8 million approved for Penang slope repair works at landslide-prone areas

GEORGE TOWN: The Works Ministry has approved a special allocation of RM8.8 million for slope repair works at landslide-prone locations in Penang.

State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said the approval followed a request submitted to Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi on April 16.

“The ministry has approved funding for Phase 2 amounting to RM8.8 million, an increase of RM4.9 million compared to last year,” he told a press conference after inspecting Jalan Batu Ferringhi.

He said the works will commence as soon as possible, especially at high-risk roads such as Jalan Batu Ferringhi, to ensure the safety of road users.

A total of 15 projects are being implemented in the Timur Laut district at a cost of RM7.6 million.

One project in the Barat Daya district is valued at RM1.18 million.

Zairil said the projects involve key federal routes such as Jalan Yahya Petra, Jalan Batu Ferringhi, Jalan Tanjung Bungah and Jalan Paya Terubong.

Each site was selected based on a risk assessment conducted by JKR together with technical agencies, including the Minerals and Geoscience Department.

“Work at several sites began in August, with seven projects expected to be completed by the end of this year,” he said.

The remaining nine are scheduled for completion next year.

He added that priority is given to slopes classified as high-risk and posing a potential danger to motorists.

“The main components of the projects include soil investigation, site clearing and slope repair using technical methods such as tieback wall, soil nail and rubble wall,” he said.

Zairil also advised road users to plan their journeys carefully and follow safety instructions and signage around construction areas. – Bernama