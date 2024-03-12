PUTRAJAYA: The total revenue collection of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (RMCD) as of December 2 this year has reached RM61.35 billion.

Customs director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin said the achievement exceeded this year’s revenue collection target of RM56 billion set by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) as well as the target revision on October 18, which was RM61.17 billion.

“As of December 2, 2024, RMCD has recorded revenue collection of RM61.35 billion, which is a surplus of RM5.35 billion compared to the original projection of RM56 billion.

“In other words, the RMCD has exceeded both the initial target of RM56 billion and the revised target of RM61.17 billion,“ she said in a press conference here today.

Anis Rizana said the success was the best post-pandemic.

Anis Rizana said as a comparison for 2023, RMCD has recorded revenue collection up to November 30, 2023 of RM51.95 billion compared to the current year’s collection up to November 30, 2024 of RM60.96 billion.

This shows a revenue increase of RM9.01 billion, equivalent to 17.34 per cent, she said.

Anis Rizana said that as of December 2, 2024, the RMCD had successfully thwarted attempts to smuggle and evade customs duties or taxes in 6,708 cases.

“These cases involved the seizure of various types of goods including taxes worth RM1.532 billion. This shows an increase of 73.26 per cent, which is RM647.82 million compared to the same period in 2023,“ he said.

She said the five main commodities that recorded the highest value of seizures for the period January to December 2, 2024 were vehicles, drugs, cigarettes, liquor and textiles.

Anis Rizana said that the proud achievement was the result of reforms in the department, including digitalization in customs transaction and the use of scanning machines with artificial intelligence (AI) features.

She said that the momentum would be maintained by RMCD so that sustainable achievements could be achieved through a sustainable strategy to contribute to the prosperity and development of the country.