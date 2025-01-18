‘Roda 2’ campaign aims to promote road safety, responsible riding

ARAU: The organisation of the Road Safety Advocacy Programme called ‘Roda 2’ serves as a platform to educate students of higher learning in Perlis about road safety, while preventing them from getting caught up in ‘rempit’ or illegal street racing activities.

Perlis deputy police chief SAC Baderulhisham Baharudin said that the illegal racing not only violated the law but was also closely linked to other social issues such as drugs, robbery and sexual harassment.

“Through this session, we hope students gain from guidance and awareness to avoid engaging in activities that could ruin their future,” he said during the programme’s opening speech at the University of Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) today.

The programme, which also featured a forum on the issue of illegal street racing, was organised in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and UniMAP, alongside the inaugural Perlis Police Chief’s Cup Motor Rodeo competition and a safe riding class.

Baderulhisham said that students should take full advantage of the programme’s content, because road safety was not to be taken lightly, as it involved the lives of both oneself and others on the road.

Meanwhile, UniMAP vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Zaliman Sauli, who was one of the panelists in the forum, advised university students to stay away from illegal racing which was not only dangerous but also affected self-development both academically and personally.

“UniMAP students are important assets to their families, the university, and the nation. Do not let the thrill of speeding in illegal street racing destroy your great potential. Instead, spend your life in university to gain knowledge and build a brighter future,” he said.