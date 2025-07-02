RON97 and diesel prices drop by three sen in Peninsular Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail prices of RON97 petrol and diesel in Peninsular Malaysia have been lowered by three sen, effective from July 3 to 9.

RON97 is now priced at RM3.18 per litre, while diesel costs RM2.85 per litre.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed in a statement that the price of RON95 petrol remains steady at RM2.05 per litre.

Meanwhile, diesel prices in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan stay unchanged at RM2.15 per litre.

The adjustments follow the weekly retail pricing mechanism for petroleum products, calculated using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

The ministry stated, “The government continues to monitor market trends and adjust the retail prices of RON97 and diesel in line with global oil price movements, while supporting price stability.”

Additionally, the government assured that it will implement necessary measures to protect public welfare amid fluctuating fuel prices.