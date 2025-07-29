Royal Malaysian Navy fires Exocet missiles, Black Shark torpedo in South China Sea drill

KOTA KINABALU: The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) successfully fired multiple Exocet missiles and a Black Shark torpedo during the TAMING SARI 23/25 exercise in the South China Sea, marking a significant milestone in the country’s maritime defence capabilities.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin confirmed the live-fire drills were conducted to enhance operational readiness.

The exercise saw KD Lekiu and KD Lekir launch Exocet MM40 missiles, while submarine KD Tunku Abdul Rahman coordinated the firing of Exocet SM39 missiles.

Notably, submarine KD Tun Razak made history by deploying a Black Shark torpedo in a combat configuration for the first time.

Mohamed Khaled stated, “For the Exocet missile, the firing was carried out at a distance of more than 30 kilometres while for the Black Shark torpedo, it was at a distance of less than 10 kilometres.

The exercise is necessary for us to improve the readiness and capabilities of our armed forces.”

The drills, conducted alongside Exercise KERISMAS 28/25, involved 15 RMN ships, two submarines, and support assets from the Army, Royal Malaysian Air Force, and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

The operations spanned from Lumut to Kota Kinabalu, focusing on multi-domain interoperability.

The Defence Minister emphasised the need for modernisation, stating, “We are aware of the condition of the aged assets. All our services are undergoing a modernisation process under the future force policy.”

He reiterated Malaysia’s defensive doctrine, prioritising national security over offensive capabilities.

Senior military officials, including RMN chief Admiral Tan Sri Zulhelmy Ithnain, witnessed the exercise, underscoring its strategic importance. – Bernama