R&R area on LTU set for completion in August 2025 - Ahmad

KUALA LUMPUR: The construction of a Rest and Service Area (R&R) on the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) Expressway Section 4: Kampung Relong to Ladang Jerkoh, Kuala Lipis is expected to be completed in August next year.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the construction work is scheduled to begin in March 2025 or earlier.

“Currently, the platform is under construction, and the access road to the platform has yet to be built, but work is expected to commence soon,” he said during a Special Chamber session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PN-Kuala Krai) regarding the number of R&R areas to be built in Pahang and Kelantan.

For the Kota Bharu–Kuala Krai Expressway, Ahmad, who is also Pontian Member of Parliament said the construction of an R&R area at the Bukit Tiu to Kampung Berangan Mek Nab section is expected to be completed by January 2026.

“In Kelantan, this will complement the existing R&R areas in Gua Musang Utara and Gua Musang Selatan,” he said.

He added that both R&R areas will be equipped with essential facilities such as resting areas, toilets, surau, food stalls, a playground, a waste disposal site and parking spaces, which will enhance the comfort and safety of road users.

According to Ahmad, initial studies revealed that the construction of these two new R&R areas will adequately meet the needs of road users, taking into account traffic volume, travel patterns, especially during festive seasons, and the distance between existing facilities.

“Apart from the new R&R areas, both highways also have entry and exit points connecting major towns in Pahang and Kelantan.

“Road users can also opt to use the existing R&R areas along the FT08 route, especially during peak times and major festive seasons, which will indirectly enhance the local socio-economic conditions,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said that the overall progress of the LTU project has reached 66 per cent, while the construction of the KBKK is at 49 per cent.