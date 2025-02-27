PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a courtesy call from Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu to discuss security and defence issues.

Shoigu arrived at Perdana Putra, the Prime Minister’s Office, at about 10.15 am, and was given a guard of honour by the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment.

Also present was Russian Ambassador to Malaysia Nail Latypov.

Last year, Anwar visited Russia to attend an economic forum, where he shared the stage with President Vladimir Putin.

In 2023, Russia was Malaysia’s eighth largest trading partner among European countries, with total bilateral trade increased by 15.6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM14.22 billion (USD3.1 billion), compared to RM12.3 billion (USD2.79 billion) recorded in 2022.