SHAH ALAM: The Royal Malaysia Customs Department (Customs) foiled four drug smuggling attempts and seized 22,348 grams (g) of drugs worth RM2.61 million from the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Pos Malaysia Mail and Courier Centre in April.

Selangor Customs director Tun Norlela Azumi Ramli said the first seizure involved an export courier box containing 2,609 g of cannabis worth RM193,943 on April 18, while the second seizure occurred when Selangor Customs inspected two courier boxes on April 28 containing 8,935 g of cannabis flowers worth RM905,618.

The third seizure occurred on April 29, with 7,344 g of cannabis flowers worth RM719,712 seized and the fourth seizure involved 4,000 g of methamphetamine worth RM800,000 found in two courier boxes on the same day.

She said that the syndicate behind the smuggling also made false declarations about the courier boxes.

The seized drugs have been taken to the North Port Customs Office for further investigation and the cases are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.