S’wak govt open to talks if SJK, private schools wish to take standard assessment exam

SIBU: Sarawak Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee said the state government is open for discussion if schools not under the Dual Language Programme (DLP) wish to participate in the standard assessment examination.

He said there are national-type schools and private schools expressing interest in taking the examination, which is currently implemented only for national schools in Sarawak.

“For example, Chinese National-Type Schools (SJKC) (students) not under the DLP might want to sit for the examination. There are also private schools inquiring whether they can take the examination, and we are open for discussion,” he told reporters after officiating the MLNG Bestari Outreach Programme at SMK Jalan Oya here today.

According to Dr Annuar, all DLP students in Sarawak will sit for the standard assessment examination starting from Year 6 in 2025 and Form 3 in 2028.

Dr Annuar, who is also the state assemblyman for Nangka, said the examination would allow the academic achievements of students across Sarawak to be evaluated.

“We can identify schools that need assistance if their results are not satisfactory,” he said, adding that the examination is administered by the Cambridge University Press & Assessment to uphold internationally recognised standards.

