Sabah allocates more affordable homes for young couples in 2025

KOTA KINABALU: Beginning next year, an additional 10 units of Rumah Mesra Sabah Maju Jaya homes will be allocated for newly married young couples in each state constituency.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the additional homes will increase the total number of Rumah Mesra SMJ homes to be constructed in each constituency next year to 50 units.

He explained that the increase comes from the 40 units originally planned for this year.

“The additional 10 units are designated for young couples who are struggling and newly married, as we understand that many of them still live with their families,“ he said.

Hajiji said this in a statement after the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sabah Housing and Town Development Authority Housing and Shop Project in Kampung Taka, Pitas.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said he is confident the LPPB project will have a significant impact on the Pitas community.

He noted the project will create employment, business, and service opportunities that benefit people from diverse backgrounds.

He added that the project would also enable residents to own their own homes.

This development demonstrates the state government’s concern and commitment to developing rural areas.

“I was informed that the project will involve the construction of 320 housing units on a 15.21-hectare plot owned by LPPB and will include 171 shop units,“ he said.

At the event, Hajiji also announced approval for the construction of a mini Pitas Sports Complex.

He confirmed a public bus terminal costing 1 million ringgit will be built.

Additionally, a cultural house at Dataran Pitas valued at 1.4 million ringgit received approval. – Bernama