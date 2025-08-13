Sabah and Sarawak development focus in 13MP parliamentary debate

KUALA LUMPUR: A proposal for federal and Sabah collaboration in developing the blue economy sector was raised in Parliament today.

Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G. Kitingan (GRS-Keningau) emphasised Sabah’s potential in fisheries, agriculture, and livestock during the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) debate.

“It needs to be implemented using a new approach that covers the entire industrial chain, rather than through standalone projects,” he said.

Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan-Semporna) urged the government to prioritise Sabah’s development projects for tangible public benefits.

He stressed the need to address water supply and school infrastructure to ensure balanced progress across states.

Mohamad Shafizan Kepli (GPS-Batang Lupar) called for urgent upgrades to rural schools facing classroom shortages.

“Rural education needs to be strengthened through preschool facilities, early exposure to artificial intelligence technology, and interactive digital equipment to ensure children have equal learning opportunities,” he said.

He also proposed a dedicated sports school in Sarawak to nurture young athletes like divers Datuk Pandelela Rinong and Bryan Nickson Lomas.

Roy Angau Ginkoi (GPS-Lubuk Antu) suggested developing Lubuk Antu as an inland port due to its strategic location near Kalimantan.

The parliamentary session will resume tomorrow. - Bernama