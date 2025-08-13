A shopper in Semenyih, Selangor, has raised alarm over severe hygiene issues at a local supermarket after discovering a dried rat carcass on a trolley and rat droppings scattered across the floor.

In a post on Threads last Sunday (Aug 10), user @syafiqsyahan addressed the supermarket owners directly, saying: “To the supermarket owner in Semenyih, please take note: Please overhaul your supermarket.

“The trolleys are grimy, there’s even a dried rat carcass on one of them that nobody seems to care about, and the floor is covered with rat droppings like it’s never been cleaned.

He also shared a close-up photo showing the shrivelled remains of the rodent on the trolley, adding: “This is a place where food is kept, you know. It’s dangerous.”

The post quickly went viral, with many netizens expressing disgust and alleging similar cleanliness problems at other branches of the same chain.

Some admitted they avoid certain outlets altogether, preferring cleaner locations, while others claimed such issues aren’t exclusive to that outlet alone, citing other supermarket chains in the area.

One user called syza.dna commented: “Ugh, I’m definitely never going there. Just the other day I told my husband that we’ve never shopped there before and that we should try going.”

“Thanks for pointing it out, but for now I won’t be coming anymore. I’d rather go somewhere far. If it’s this dirty... I can’t imagine how the raw ingredients section is. You can report this to the local council,” n.zaifa wrote.

A day later, @syafiqsyahan posted an update thanking the supermarket for addressing the matter promptly.

The update included two photos — one showing cleaners scrubbing the premises, and another screenshot of the supermarket’s reply, in which it apologised for the incident, assured that action had been taken and promised to ensure such incidents would not happen again.