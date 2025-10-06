Sabah chief minister to meet state leaders and backbenchers today

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor will hold a meeting with state executive councillors and backbenchers at 2 pm today at Menara Kinabalu.

The Sabah Chief Minister’s Department confirmed the meeting through an official media invitation.

The meeting will take place at the Banquet Hall on Level 3 of Menara Kinabalu, the state’s administrative centre.

Earlier today, Hajiji’s car was seen entering Istana Seri Kinabalu at 8.51 am.

The vehicle carrying Sabah Governor Tun Musa Aman arrived at the palace at 9.20 am.

Several media personnel had gathered in front of the palace as early as 8 am.

This gathering occurred amid speculation that the Sabah State Legislative Assembly would be dissolved today. – Bernama