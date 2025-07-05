Sabah cockle industry potential hits RM34.4 million annually

TUARAN: The cockle industry in Sabah holds significant economic potential, with projections indicating an annual revenue of RM34.4 million based on an estimated yield of 3,240 tonnes per year. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor highlighted this opportunity during the launch of the Sabah Shellfish Resource and Industry Development Project.

The initiative aims to stimulate local economic growth through shellfish products while expanding export opportunities via downstream activities such as canned cockles, shellfish sambal, and other value-added food products. Hajiji urged private sector investors to capitalise on seafood processing, sustainable packaging, and export chain development, calling it a profitable and sustainable venture.

The project aligns with Sabah’s Blue Economy strategy, which seeks to balance economic prosperity with environmental sustainability. By 2030, the global blue economy is expected to reach US$3 trillion, reinforcing the state’s commitment to marine resource development.

A collaboration between the Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority (SEDIA), the Malaysian Fisheries Department, and the Sabah Fisheries Department, the project will unfold in two phases. The first phase, completed recently, involved resource mapping and exploration in Tuaran and Beluran from October 2024 to May 2025.

The second phase, starting in 2026, will focus on technology transfer and field implementation across 77 farming lots covering 1,617 hectares. Each lot will be managed by 10 households, benefiting 770 fishery entrepreneurs, rural communities, and B40 group members. Even with 40% operational efficiency, participants could earn between RM4,800 and RM6,500 monthly.

Hajiji, who chairs SEDIA, emphasised that the project will train youth in modern aquaculture, fostering a new generation of marine entrepreneurs. Sabah aims to become the ASEAN Blue Ocean Seafood Hub, rivalling major producers like Perak, Penang, and Selangor. The state government pledges ongoing support through training and technology to ensure long-term success.