Sabah DAP granted autonomy to discuss GRS cooperation ahead of state polls

SHAH ALAM: Sabah DAP has been given autonomy to hold discussions for cooperation with Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) in preparation for the next state election, said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke.

He said this is because Sabah DAP has a better understanding of the political dynamics and situation in the state.

“Yesterday, I was in Labuan with Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe. He provided an explanation on the dynamics and politics in Sabah, and I have confidence in our new leadership,“ he said when met after the Selangor DAP Ordinary Convention at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) here today.

Also present were DAP national deputy chairman and Selangor DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo, Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman and Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Selangor Amanah chairman Izham Hashim and Selangor UMNO deputy chairman Datuk Johan Abdul Aziz.

On Nov 3, GRS chairman and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said that discussions among all GRS component parties and other political parties, particularly PH, are expected to be held this month.

Loke, who is also Transport Minister, said that in the past two years, the Unity Government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has succeeded in achieving political stability, thus driving the country’s economy forward.

“At the federal level, we are very strong in terms of cooperation, and the Cabinet functions smoothly not only with Barisan Nasional but also with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and GRS.

“If all goes well and we can build a strong economy and govern the country well over the next three years, we certainly hope this cooperation can continue,“ he said.

Meanwhile, he expressed hope that the election for the new term of the Selangor DAP Committee would proceed smoothly, with its leadership comprising members of various races.

The 2024 Selangor DAP Ordinary Convention was attended by 1,653 delegates.