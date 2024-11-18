Sabah Electricity lodges police report after workers injured in Lahad Datu incident

LAHAD DATU: Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd today lodged a police report following an incident involving provocation and interference against two of its employees who were carrying out electricity disconnection duties at Kampung Sapagaya here, which resulted in a vehicle crash.

In a statement, the utility company said the two employees had gone to the village at 11.30 am to disconnect the electricity supply to a house with outstanding electricity bill arrears.

“However, while the two employees, who were in a Sabah Electricity-owned four-wheel drive vehicle, were parked by the roadside checking their disconnection order list, a black four-wheel drive vehicle blocked their path. An angry man then forcibly attempted to open the door of the employees’ vehicle.

“In a panic, the employees drove away but were pursued by the man, causing the situation to escalate. The Sabah Electricity vehicle lost control and skidded off the road, plunging into an oil palm plantation along Jalan Silam,” the statement said.

Following the crash, both employees sustained minor injuries, with one suffering a left-hand injury and the other a sprain to the left leg.

The statement further emphasised that Sabah Electricity would not tolerate any threats to its employees’ safety while on duty and would pursue legal action against individuals who deliberately obstructed its operations.