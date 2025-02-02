KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd is giving rebate refunds totalling RM10.2 million, credited directly to the registered consumers’ electricity bill accounts in stages, starting from last month.

Its chief executive officer, Mohd Yaakob Jaafar said that the rebate payment, amounting to 2.5 per cent of the total electricity deposit, is in accordance with the Sabah Electricity Supply Enactment 2024.

“A total of 687,031 customers will receive the rebate this year,” he said in a statement today.

He added that customers can obtain more information by visiting a nearby Sabah Electricity branches or by contacting the service line at 15444 or 088-515000.

“They can also download the Sabah Electricity app on their smartphones to receive the latest updates on Sabah Electricity services,” he said.