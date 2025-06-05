Sabah flood evacuees remain unchanged at 695

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood evacuees in Sabah remained unchanged at 695, comprising 217 families, as of 8 am today.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement today, said that 325 individuals from 103 families are currently sheltering at two temporary evacuation centres in the Sook district.

The temporary evacuation centres are Dewan Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan Keningau 2, which houses 208 people, and Dewan Masyarakat Sook, which shelters 117.

Meanwhile, in Beaufort, 370 individuals from 114 families have been evacuated to the Selagon Permanent Evacuation Centre (PPK).

“A total of 19 villages remain affected by the floods: 10 in Beaufort and nine in Sook,” read the statement.