Sabah fully recovers from floods

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has fully recovered from the floods, with all evacuees at a temporary relief centre (PPS) in Beaufort were allowed to return home this morning.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said the last PPS at Dewan DSP Dun Banir was closed at 9 am.

"Seven people from three families housed at the PPS have returned home after the floods fully receded," the statement read.