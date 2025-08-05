KELANTAN Darul Naim FC (KDN FC) need an allocation of between RM6 and RM7 million to prepare for the 2025/2026 Malaysia League (M-League) season.

KDN FC president Rozi Muhamad said the amount is based on the advice and guidelines set by the Malaysian Football League (MFL), following the financial management challenges faced by the team last season.

He added that a restructuring process has been carried out involving officials and players to strengthen the team while a new management team has been established, consisting of individuals based on their vast experience in various fields, to ensure the club is better prepared for the upcoming season.

Rozi also announced that KDN FC has forged strategic collaborations with several parties, including sponsors and the state government, to ensure the club remain competitive.

“The club is actively addressing the licensing requirements as stipulated by the MFL and the First Instance Body (FIB), with 90 per cent of the process now completed,” he told reporters after the KDN FC Appreciation Night Dinner with sponsors and strategic partners here yesterday.

In addition, corporate figure Datuk Mohd Irwan Rizal Ali Napiah has also been appointed as the chief executive officer of KDN FC.