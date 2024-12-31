KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Government is committed to pursuing development and creating opportunities for economic prosperity for the people of Sabah in 2025, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Expressing gratitude for the people’s unwavering support and trust in the state government’s leadership, Hajiji emphasised that continued support from Sabahans is vital for maintaining political stability in the state.

“The state government remains steadfast in its efforts to ensure political stability, which is crucial for sustained economic growth and development in Sabah. Let us unite in solidarity, prioritising unity to preserve stability in our beloved state.

“As we enter the new year, let us renew our commitment to achieving our development goals and continuing our success stories. The year 2025 will be a time to be assertive and push forward our initiatives for the wellbeing of the people,” he said in his New Year message tonight.

Hajiji also expressed confidence that the state government’s ongoing efforts to resolve longstanding water and electricity issues will bear fruit, citing projects such as the hydroelectric dam at Ulu Padas, Tenom, which are expected to come on stream soon.

“We have built 5,000 houses under the Rumah Mesra Sabah Maju Jaya initiative for low-income families across all 73 state constituencies, with 3,000 more homes to be constructed in 2025 at a cost of RM250 million. These efforts are part of our strategy to eradicate hardcore poverty throughout the state,” he said.

In addition, Hajiji highlighted plans to invest in human capital development in 2025 through increased funding for scholarships and student aid. The state government has allocated RM127 million, which is expected to benefit more than 10,000 current and new students.