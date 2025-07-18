Hoe Yean’s silver sparks hope for more WUG 2025 medals - CDM

NATIONAL swimming ace Khiew Hoe Yean’s impressive feat is hoped to spark more success for the Malaysian contingent at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 World University Games (WUG) here.

Malaysia’s chef de mission (CDM) to WUG 2025, Assoc Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Hafiz Yusoff, said Hoe Yean’s silver medal in the men’s 400-metre freestyle event yesterday not only ended a 34-year wait, but was also sweetened by a new national record.

With Hoe Yean’s achievement, Mohd Hafiz believed the national contingent was on the right track to achieving its target of seven medals regardless of colour.

“We expect that Hoe Yean’s achievement will generate momentum for more medal-winning performances in upcoming events.

“I believe the Malaysian contingent is now on the best path to achieving the targeted medals. We hope all athletes will deliver their best to achieve personal bests and, secondly, reach the podium,” he told reporters here.

Yesterday (early morning Malaysian time), Hoe Yean made history by clinching the silver medal in a thrilling final at the Schwimm-und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark in Berlin, marking Malaysia’s first medal of the current edition.

In that race, Hoe Yean also erased his own national record of 3 minutes 48.36 seconds by clocking 3:47.38s.

The success ended Malaysia’s 34-year medal drought in swimming at WUG, last achieved by Jeffrey Ong, who won silver in the men’s 1,500m freestyle at the 1991 edition in Sheffield.

Mohd Hafiz also took the opportunity to visit the swimming team in Berlin and presented Hoe Yean with a victory token in appreciation of his achievement.

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to Hoe Yean and the swimming team for their excellent performance and for achieving a brilliant success for the country,” he said.

WUG 2025, held from July 16 to 27, offers 234 gold medals across 19 sports.

Malaysia, targeting seven medals regardless of colour, are competing in six sports – gymnastics, badminton, archery, athletics, swimming and taekwondo – with a total of 64 athletes participating. - Bernama