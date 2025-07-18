Sabah leads Malaysia in agricultural holdings with 159,259 farms

SOOK: Sabah has emerged as the state with the highest number of agricultural holdings in Malaysia, recording 159,259 farms according to the 2024 Agriculture Census interim report.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup highlighted that the interior zone—comprising Keningau, Sook, Nabawan, Tambunan, and Tenom—accounts for 26% of the state’s total agricultural activity.

“The number is expected to rise given the vast potential of undeveloped land in these areas,“ he said during the launch of the Road to National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen Day (HPPNK) 2025 Series 2.

To support growth, the ministry has introduced initiatives such as the Sook Area Farmers’ Organisation (PPK), a coffee processing facility in Sapulut, and high-value crop cultivation like MD2 pineapples.

Arthur emphasized the federal and state governments’ commitment to strengthening agriculture through policy planning, technical support, and infrastructure investments.

The Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) has been pivotal, with Sabah FAMA receiving RM13.8 million in 2024 for 313 projects, benefiting 29,000 entrepreneurs and generating RM83 million in sales.

The upcoming national-level HPPNK 2025 in Kota Kinabalu marks 50 years of the event, with Sabah hosting for the first time in three decades.

“This celebration recognises the vital role of farmers, breeders, and fishermen in national food security,“ Arthur added. - Bernama