KUALA LUMPUR: The police have opened two investigation papers regarding two rallies held in front of Menara Kinabalu on Dec 31 last year, but no charges have been brought against the organisers.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that the rallies saw two opposing parties expressing support and dissent over the appointment of the 11th Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah.

“The case was investigated under Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 for failing to submit a complete notification notice to the police. The investigation papers were referred to the Sabah Prosecution Office on Feb 10,” he said.

“Today, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) decided not to proceed with charges against the two organisers, a decision that police comply with and accept,” Razarudin said in a statement tonight.

He further emphasised that the police had conducted a fair and impartial investigation into the case.

Elaborating further, he said that pursuant to Section 254 of the Criminal Procedure Code and Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution, the decision to initiate, conduct, or discontinue any legal proceedings falls under the jurisdiction of the Attorney General.

He said the government has also decided to amend and enhance the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 (Act 736) to better align with the right to freedom of expression, as guaranteed under Article 10 of the Federal Constitution.

Today, the media reported that the AGC has decided not to pursue charges and discontinue proceedings against individuals involved in unauthorised rallies in accordance with Section 254 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

On Dec 31 last year, Bernama reported that the police’s efficiency in managing the Gempur Rasuah Sabah and Himpunan Bangkit Sabahan rallies, which were held simultaneously, ensured both gatherings remained peaceful.

Both rallies took place at the same time and location - 2 pm in front of Menara Kinabalu - where a Karnival Ria was also being held that day.