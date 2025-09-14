Sabah school student suspended following bullying incident investigation

KOTA KINABALU: A student allegedly involved in a recent bullying incident at a Sabah school has been suspended from the institution.

Sabah State Education Department Director Datuk Raisin Saidin confirmed the school took immediate disciplinary action following established regulations.

The suspended student has been referred to the Guidance and Counselling teacher for professional intervention and support.

The Sabah State Education Department stated it takes the bullying misconduct case very seriously and will not compromise on such behaviour.

Department officials emphasised their commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all students, teachers, and education community members under their supervision. – Bernama