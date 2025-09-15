Vuelta final stage abandoned due to pro-Palestinian protest in Madrid

THE final stage of the Vuelta a Espana was abandoned on Sunday due to massive pro-Palestinian protests that invaded the course in central Madrid.

Thousands of protesters gathered in the Spanish capital, knocking down barriers and marching onto the road where cyclists were due to pass multiple times along Gran Via.

Riders came to a halt approximately 56 kilometres from the finish line, with Jonas Vingegaard in the leader’s red jersey holding a one minute 16 second advantage over Joao Almeida.

Organisers confirmed there would be no traditional podium presentation to celebrate the winners following the cancellation.

Police charged demonstrators and fired tear gas near Madrid’s central Atocha train station before ultimately allowing them to occupy the road.

Protesters celebrated the race’s abandonment by chanting that Palestine had won the Vuelta.

Various stages of the three-week grand tour had previously been shortened due to protests largely targeting the Israel-Premier Tech team’s participation.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stated before racing began that the protests filled him with pride.

Several members of Spain’s leftist government have publicly supported the movement in a country where backing for the Palestinian cause remains strong.

Authorities increased security for the final stage but could not prevent the race from being abandoned.

Protesters chanted anti-war slogans including accusations of genocide and calls to stop killing innocent children.

Riders had begun the already-shortened 104-kilometre stage from Alalpardo to Madrid in a relaxed, celebratory manner before the interruption.

Vingegaard battled illness during the second week but recovered in time for his decisive solo charge up Bola del Mundo mountain on Saturday.

Portugal’s Joao Almeida and Britain’s Tom Pidcock secured their best ever grand tour finishes in second and third positions respectively.

Protesters briefly breached reinforced security during Saturday’s penultimate stage in the Guadarrama mountains, forcing cyclists to swerve around them.

The protest movement reflects ongoing global reactions to the conflict that began with Hamas’ October 2023 attack and Israel’s subsequent Gaza offensive.

According to AFP figures, the initial Hamas attack resulted in 1,219 deaths, mostly civilians.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza reports at least 64,700 Palestinian deaths from Israel’s bombardment, with the United Nations considering these figures reliable. – AFP