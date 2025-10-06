Sabah state assembly dissolution speculation as leaders arrive at palace

KOTA KINABALU: The situation remains calm at several main focus locations in Kota Kinabalu following speculation about the Sabah State Legislative Assembly’s potential dissolution.

A Bernama team at Istana Seri Kinabalu observed the vehicle carrying Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor entering the palace grounds at 8.51 am.

Meanwhile, the vehicle carrying the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah, Tun Musa Aman, entered the palace grounds at 9.20 am.

Several media personnel had converged in front of the palace as early as 8 am.

Media personnel also began gathering at Menara Kinabalu, the state administrative centre, since 9 am to prepare for covering any announcement about the state assembly’s dissolution.

Business continues as usual at Menara Kinabalu, though an event with state leaders is reportedly scheduled at the venue today.

No official announcement has been made regarding the dissolution of the state assembly or any invitation to attend a press conference on the matter at press time. – Bernama