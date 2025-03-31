SIBU: Director of Sabah State Courts, Marutin Pagan, 56, was killed in a road accident involving two vehicles at the Kanowit-Durin roundabout, near here, yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili confirmed the news via a WhatsApp message at midnight last night and said that the victim died in the accident, which occurred around 1.59 pm on Sunday. The collision involved a Toyota Fortuner, in which he was travelling in and a Proton X70.

“Investigations at the scene revealed that the Toyota Fortuner was travelling from Kanowit Town to Sibu when it was struck by a Proton X70 at the Kanowit-Durin Roundabout,” he said.

Zulkipli said that the Toyota Fortuner, driven by a 28-year-old woman, overturned upon impact. Marutin was thrown out of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 42-year-old Proton X70 driver, along with the Toyota Fortuner driver and four other passengers, sustained minor injuries and were taken to Kanowit Hospital for treatment.

“Following the police report, an investigation paper has been opened, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” Zulkipli added.

Meanwhile, the victim’s sister, Maria Pagan, shared on Facebook that Marutin was travelling from Machan in Kanowit to Sibu when the accident occurred.

Before his appointment as the director of the Sabah State Court, Marutin had served as a Sessions Court Judge in Bintulu, Sibu, and Kuching.