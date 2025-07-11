Sabah state election discussions ongoing, UMNO prepares

TANAH MERAH: UMNO has engaged in discussions with relevant parties concerning the upcoming Sabah state election, though no conclusive agreement has been reached. UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that the party began preparations last year to ensure readiness for the polls.

“We have held discussions, but no final decision has been made yet. In fact, we have been on standby and making preparations since last year to face the Sabah state election,“ he told reporters after officiating the Tanah Merah UMNO Division delegates’ meeting.

The event was also attended by UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Kelantan UMNO Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub.

The Sabah State Legislative Assembly is set to dissolve automatically on Nov 11, leading to the 17th Sabah state election. In the previous election in 2020, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), including Perikatan Nasional (PN), secured 17 seats, while Barisan Nasional (BN) won 14 and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) took seven, forming the state government.