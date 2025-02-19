TUARAN: The Sabah government will introduce a new initiative this year, to help ease the financial burden on people, amid rising living costs, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said that this initiative would complement existing programmes, including the Sentuhan Kasih Rakyat initiative, also known as Syukur, which was launched today.

“As a government which prioritises the welfare of the people, especially during this period of rising costs, we must find ways to provide assistance. If all planning proceeds smoothly, and aligns with the state’s financial capacity, we expect to announce this new initiative later this year.

“My colleagues in the state Cabinet continuously explore efforts and initiatives to support the people, particularly the poor and hardcore poor. Once discussions are finalised, we will make an official announcement,“ he said.

Hajiji was speaking at the launch of Syukur 2025, at the Sabah Rumpun Bajau Sama Cultural Centre, here, today.

Hajiji said that Syukur aims to ease the financial burden on the people, while ensuring their well-being, providing monthly cash assistance of RM300 to eligible recipients until Dec 31, 2025. With a total allocation of RM358.5 million, the programme is expected to benefit 100,000 recipients.

“As of this month (February), a total of 72,058 poor and hardcore poor heads of households (KIR), registered in the eKasih system as of Dec 31, 2024, have received this assistance.

“So far, 52,201 recipients have received direct payments into their bank accounts, starting Feb 17, while another 19,857 without bank accounts are being paid in stages - either through cash disbursements or the opening of special accounts - to facilitate the first-phase payments by March,” he said.

He added that the state government would implement the second phase of Syukur in May, expanding the programme to include more recipients, such as those listed under eKasih and others from the poor and hardcore poor categories who were previously overlooked.

Hajiji expressed hope that this initiative would improve the lives of affected individuals, and foster a more inclusive and prosperous society.

“I want continuous efforts on the ground to ensure that those who are eligible, but not yet registered in the Sabah Database, can submit their applications through village heads or MySMJ profiler officers, stationed at all district offices across the state.

“I hope Syukur will evolve into a long-term initiative, which brings lasting positive impacts to the community, in line with the aspirations of Sabah Maju Jaya, to enhance the well-being of the people,” he said.

Hajiji added that Syukur aid will be disbursed in phases, with each payment covering a three-month period in a lump sum of RM900. The amount will be credited directly to recipients’ bank accounts, or provided in cash to those without accounts.

Recipients can check their payment status through the PADANS System website at https://padans.sabah.gov.my/ or http://sukur.sabah.gov.my/.