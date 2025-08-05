Safe internet campaign educates children on online risks in Kuala Nerang

KUALA NERANG: A total of 101 students from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lamdin recently took part in the Safe Internet Campaign, aimed at raising awareness about online risks and threats among children.

Organised by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the campaign is designed to enhance students’ understanding, particularly those under the age of 13, of responsible internet use and the functions of various online applications.

This edition of KIS focused on the Siamese community, as SK Lamdin has a majority of students from the Thai ethnic group. The programme utilised the Teaching Session Plan (RSP) module for two age categories: Primary School Students aged 7–9 and those aged 10–12.

SK Lamdin’s Senior Administrative Assistant, Cikgu Amran Salleh, said the campaign effectively improved students’ awareness about safe and responsible internet use, especially for children under 13 whose cognitive development is still maturing.

“A total of 10 facilitators from the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) in the Padang Terap Cluster were involved in conducting the module activities,” he said at the closing of the campaign, which was also attended by Kedah MCMC deputy director Sharliza Saary.

Cikgu Amran said the campaign also addressed the dangers of unregulated internet usage while promoting more positive and productive alternatives for students.

“This initiative has successfully met its objectives by increasing students’ understanding of digital literacy, age limits for social media use, the risks of cyberbullying, and safety practices when using the internet,” he said.

Prior to that, it was discovered that 78 students at the school had active social media accounts. However, following the awareness sessions, nearly all of them agreed to refrain from using social media until they reach the age of 13.

At the end of the programme, Cikgu Norhazifah Mohd Noor was named the K-DAT KIS Icon in the Teacher Category, while Plai Foon A/P Mongkon was awarded the same title in the Student Category. - Bernama