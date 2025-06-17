Safe Internet Campaign reaches 11,839 participants nationwide

SANDAKAN: The Safe Internet Campaign has reached 53 schools nationwide to date, engaging 11,839 students, teachers, and parents, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

Teo said the campaign, launched in January in collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), educational institutions and relevant agencies, aims to enhance digital literacy and promote a safer online environment, particularly for the younger generation.

The campaign seeks to reach over 10,000 educational institutions nationwide by year-end, focusing on four key areas: cyberbullying, online scams and gambling, child sexual exploitation, as well as data protection and digital literacy.

“Between May and August, the campaign is scheduled to be held in 344 schools nationwide, including 64 in Sabah.

“The response has been encouraging, and we aim to deliver the programme using interactive approaches,” Teo told reporters after attending the campaign at Sekolah Rendah Kebangsaan (SRK) Sung Siew today, where 120 Year Four to Year Six pupils took part in the session.

Teo said strong collaboration with the Ministry of Education has been instrumental in ensuring the success of the Safe Internet Campaign, particularly in helping students better understand the importance of cybersecurity.

She also called on all stakeholders to work together in fostering a safe, healthy and positive digital environment by actively participating in awareness modules, talks and campaign activities to empower communities against cyber threats.

“We cannot deny that children today have (easy) access to gadgets and the internet. It is therefore essential, especially for parents, to take an active role in monitoring their children’s online activities.

“We must raise awareness and educate the public, especially children, on digital literacy so they understand the importance of not sharing photos or personal data online. They need to be taught how to use the internet responsibly and about the risks involved,” she said

Teo stressed that the Safe Internet Campaign should evolve into a national movement to nurture a generation that is smarter and more ethical in its use of the internet.