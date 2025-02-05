KUALA LUMPUR: The proposal to build a new bridge to replace the Kampung Bertam Bridge in Jalan Permatang Pauh, Seberang Perai Tengah in Penang will be given priority, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said an inspection by the Public Works Department (JKR) Forensic Unit in the middle of last year found that the existing bridge was in a dilapidated condition and no longer safe for long-term use.

“I take this issue seriously and will strive for the construction of the new bridge to be given priority in the coming planning and allocation.

“The people’s safety is always our priority at the Works Ministry,” he posted on Facebook after surveying the Kampung Bertam Bridge, which is located near the Masjid Papan landmark.

He said that, at the end of last year, temporary repairs involving the installation of riprap at a cost of RM90,000 were carried out to reduce the risk of structural failure.

In addition, Nanta said JKR is planning for the implementation of additional temporary repair works, such as polyurethane injection (a form of waterproofing and sealing technique using liquid polyurethane foam), to ensure the bridge can continue to be used without compromising the safety of users.

“I was informed that the Seberang Perai Tengah JKR and federal road concessionaire are constantly monitoring the bridge situation,” he said.