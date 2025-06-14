SEREMBAN: A sales manager of a factory in Nilai near here lost RM389,000 to an online investment scam on Facebook recently.

Nilai district police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said the man, in his late 40s, claimed to have dealt with an individual offering the investment scheme on April 19 before he was asked to download an app on his mobile phone.

“He then transferred money to six accounts provided by the individual through nine transactions totalling RM389,000 for investment, but realised he had been deceived when he couldn’t access the app anymore and could not withdraw his profits,” he said in a statement tonight, adding that the victim then lodged a police report at 2.50 pm today.

An investigation paper under Section 420 of the Penal Code has been opened, he added.