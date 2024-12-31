SANDAKAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) recorded RM90.32 million in seizures across 67 cases involving various offences in national waters here this year.

Sandakan Maritime Zone director, Maritime Captain Muhamad Suhairy Hussain, said the operations led to the arrest of 136 individuals, with 26 prosecuted in court.

“A total of 23,705 vessel inspections were conducted, and 52,151 individuals were screened throughout the year. MMEA remains committed to tackling maritime crime,” he said in a statement today.

The Sandakan Maritime Zone also delivered 173 search-and-rescue (SAR) prevention briefings to raise awareness among the maritime community about safety during sea activities.

“To date, Sandakan Maritime Zone rescued 57 individuals and safeguarded assets worth RM3.21 million from 2022 to date,” he said.

Muhamad Suhairy reminded the public to take necessary safety precautions when engaging in sea activities, such as wearing life jackets, carrying personal locator beacons and checking weather forecasts.

For emergencies, the public can contact the Sandakan Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 089-229504 or the emergency hotline at 999.