SARA aid recipients urged to report MyKad misuse for refunds

PUTRAJAYA: SARA recipients who discover their MyKad has been misused are urged to lodge police reports to enable assistance refunds.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed the aid will be returned to affected recipients once investigations confirm misuse.

The Ministry of Finance and National Registration Department will conduct comprehensive investigations to identify causes and ensure rightful recipients have aid reinstated after police reports are lodged.

“I assure you that SARA is the people’s right and the government will not allow any eligible recipient to be disadvantaged by technical issues or identity misuse,“ he stated.

Saifuddin Nasution said NRD and MOF are working to resolve technical issues related to MyKad verification and security for smooth future subsidy distribution.

Ongoing improvement measures include regularly updating and matching MyKad data, card verification to prevent fraudulent redemptions, and strengthening NRD’s digital infrastructure security.

“The MADANI Government remains committed to implementing targeted subsidies in a transparent, secure, and equitable manner,“ he added.

KDN together with MOF continues to strengthen identity verification systems and data security to ensure every ringgit in assistance reaches eligible recipients without disruption or misappropriation. – Bernama