SARA Appreciation Aid hits RM100 million sales on seventh day

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) Appreciation Aid programme achieved RM100 million in sales on its seventh day of operation.

This initiative has now benefited 1.7 million recipients as of 10.30 pm according to the latest figures.

The Ministry of Finance reported significant improvements in the transaction success rate which reached 99.9% compared to 99% the previous day.

System enhancements implemented over the past six days have contributed to this increased stability and performance.

Over 10 million citizens have utilised their SARA Appreciation and monthly SARA Aid credits to purchase essential goods since the programme’s launch on August 31.

Total spending across the seven-day period has reached an impressive RM641.9 million nationwide.

The one-off SARA Appreciation Aid benefits 22 million citizens through a total allocation of RM2 billion distributed via MyKad.

This comprehensive aid programme is available to all citizens aged 18 and above regardless of their income category.

Recipients from B40, M40, and T20 income groups can redeem their benefits at selected supermarkets using their MyKad identification cards. – Bernama