Sarawak boosts fight against zoonotic and tropical diseases

SIBU: Sarawak is stepping up efforts to tackle zoonotic and neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) as global health threats persist, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Speaking at the launch of the 2nd Asia-Pacific Conference on Zoonotic and Neglected Tropical Diseases 2025, he highlighted the dangers of diseases transmitted from animals to humans, such as COVID-19 and HIV.

“This is an important programme, and I’m proud it started in Sibu. This is our second time hosting it, and it’s held every two years.

“Zoonotic and tropical diseases are serious issues that demand continued attention and investment,“ Dr Sim told reporters.

He noted that tropical diseases like malaria and dengue remain prevalent in Sarawak, with emerging strains posing new challenges.

“In Sarawak, we’ve seen Plasmodium knowlesi — a type of malaria that comes from monkeys. This shows that animal-to-human transmission will become more frequent. COVID-19 won’t be the last pandemic. We must be prepared,“ he said.

To strengthen defences, Sarawak is constructing an Infectious Disease Centre in Samarahan, backed by over RM200 million in funding.

“We’re investing not just in money, but in training, labs and infrastructure,“ Dr Sim added.

He also sought international collaboration during a visit to the US CDC last year to enhance local expertise.

On rabies, Dr Sim urged greater public responsibility, particularly among urban pet owners.

“Rabies can be eliminated. The World Health Organisation aims to eradicate it by 2030 — but it won’t happen on its own. Everyone must play a role,“ he stressed.

Despite high vaccination rates in border areas, urban compliance remains low, increasing risks.

The two-day conference serves as a platform for experts, policymakers, and the public to collaborate on disease prevention strategies.

“Whether you’re a scientist, doctor, nurse, policymaker or member of the public, we all have a role to play,“ Dr Sim concluded. - Bernama