Sarawak civil service must transform to drive future economy

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has urged the state civil service to embrace structural and mindset transformation to remain relevant and effective in steering Sarawak’s next phase of economic growth.

He said the role of the government and its agencies has evolved from being merely job creators to becoming facilitators of economic activities driven by the private sector and government-linked companies.

The civil service must be ready to change its overall approach and structure to become a partner to those in the private sector.

The economic engine must be driven by the private sector and the government agencies that work like the private sector.

He said GLCs and government agencies must operate with private-sector efficiency, focusing on productivity, returns on investment and competitiveness in order to sustain long-term growth.

Fiscal discipline and sound governance are vital to ensure Sarawak’s financial resilience, noting that the state’s sovereign wealth fund was established to safeguard future generations and prevent overreliance on debt.

The government will have to change the way it spends money to balance revenue expenditure and revenue share to avoid debt.

He added that the state continues to record a strong fiscal position and surplus revenue.

Global energy transition and climate challenges are opening new opportunities for Sarawak to lead in renewable energy, particularly in the production of green hydrogen.

Hydrogen would become the key energy of the future, replacing fossil fuels and giving control of the market to those who produce it.

Sarawak has abundant rivers and water resources to produce clean energy and could become the new Saudi Arabia as a main player of clean hydrogen by 2035.

Abang Johari also called on civil servants, corporate leaders and policymakers to work collaboratively in shaping a future-ready governance framework that is adaptable, data-driven and innovation-led. – Bernama