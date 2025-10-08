Include occupational safety in school audits: Lam Thye

PETALING JAYA: The Education Ministry must include Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) elements in its ongoing nationwide school safety audits to prevent future tragedies stemming from neglected infrastructure, said Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He said while the ministry’s audit of more than 700 schools is a commendable effort, it must be comprehensive – extending beyond discipline, bullying or crime prevention – to cover the physical safety of school environments.

“School safety must be looked at in a holistic manner. It should not just focus on student behaviour or criminal elements but also cover the physical safety and infrastructure within schools.”

Lee was responding to a recent incident in Negeri Sembilan, where a nine-year-old boy died after falling into an uncovered sewage pit during a school sports event on

Sept 27.

“This is a heartbreaking example of how neglect in basic infrastructure safety can cost a young life. Such incidents should never happen within school grounds,” he said.

Lee stressed that OSH principles, which are standard in workplaces, should also apply in schools since teachers and staff work there daily while students share the same environment.

“Schools are also workplaces. Teachers work there and students spend most of their day there. So, occupational safety and health apply just as much.”

He urged the ministry to ensure at least one trained occupational safety and health coordinator (OSH-C) is appointed in every school to monitor and mitigate safety risks.

Under the Human Resources Ministry’s framework, OSH-Cs are responsible for identifying hazards, reporting risks and implementing preventive measures to reduce accidents.

“If a teacher or staff member receives OSH-C training, they’ll know what to do during emergencies – from reporting procedures to taking immediate safety measures before help arrives,” Lee explained.

He said the Education Ministry must also prioritise safe infrastructure, including secure drains, well-maintained toilets, sports fields and canteens, to minimise accidents and fatalities.

“Prevention starts with awareness and responsibility. Every school must take OSH seriously,” he added.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek recently said the school safety audits are being conducted nationwide, with full reports expected within the next one to two months.

The audits form part of the government’s Safe School Framework, which also covers bullying, mental health and student welfare, and is expected to be included in Budget 2026 proposals.