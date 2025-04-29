KUCHING: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department crippled a drug trafficking syndicate with the seizure of more than RM130,000 worth of Methamphetamine in two raids in Miri.

Sarawak Customs director Norizan Yahya said in the first raid conducted at 9.30 am last Thursday, a team of customs officers from the Narcotics Unit conducted an inspection, using drug tracker dogs, at a courier company in Eastwood Valley Industrial Park.

“A package with two tea packets, suspected of containing Methamphetamine weighing 2.04 kilogrammes with an estimated value of RM65,280 addressed to an uninhabited dilapidated house, was found,” he said in a statement today.

According to Norizan, the second raid, conducted on the same day and at the same place, led to the discovery of a package with two tea packets believed to contain the same drugs, of the same weight and the same value.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi is to use air courier services from Peninsular Malaysia to Sarawak, sending packages to uninhabited addresses to avoid detection by the authorities,“ he said.