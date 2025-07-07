Sarawak electoral boundaries under EC jurisdiction, not state government

KUCHING: The redrawing of electoral boundaries in Sarawak following the addition of 17 new seats is entirely under the purview of the Election Commission (EC), said Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He clarified that neither Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), the state government, nor the State Legislative Assembly has any influence over the process.

“GPS, this august House or the state government of the day, has no say whatsoever on the redelineation of the new 17 seats, as it is entirely the prerogative of the EC,“ Abdul Karim stated during the debate on the Dewan Undangan Negeri (Composition of Membership) Bill 2025.

His comments came in response to opposition concerns after the bill was passed, increasing the number of elected representatives from 82 to 99.

Abdul Karim emphasised the EC’s independence, noting its members are appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after consulting the Conference of Rulers.

“Accusing the state government or this House of gerrymandering undermines those appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. It is the EC that will conduct this exercise,“ he added.

Following the session, Abdul Karim confirmed the Sarawak government will formally notify the EC of the bill’s passage but did not specify a timeline for the redelineation.

“That part is for the EC to do. I’m not aware of any set timeframe. Our role is to notify them that the State Legislative Assembly has passed the bill and now it is up to them to proceed,“ he said. – Bernama