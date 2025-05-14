Sarawak eyes renewable power from upgraded water plant

SARIKEI: Sarawak is looking to harness its natural water resources to generate electricity for local communities, using the newly upgraded Bayong Water Treatment Plant as a pilot site.

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state is considering installing mini water turbines powered by the Bayong catchment area to produce renewable energy for nearby areas.

“We may experiment here with generating electricity using water-powered mini turbines for the local population,” he said during a visit to the plant on Tuesday.

He emphasised that the initiative forms part of Sarawak’s goal to ensure full access to clean water and electricity across the state by 2030.

Abang Johari also highlighted the state’s natural wealth, particularly water resources, as a key to economic diversification, through treated water, hydropower and green hydrogen production.

The Bayong plant recently underwent a RM68.4 million upgrade, boosting its capacity from 70 million litres per day (MLD) to 100 MLD, improving supply to Sarikei Division, including Tanjung Manis and Belawai.

He noted that the plant’s capacity could be scaled up to 150 MLD if needed.

“The investment not only secures the region’s water supply but also paves the way for sustainable energy solutions that could boost Sarawak’s economy and attract future investment,” he added.